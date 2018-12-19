BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We’re Number 1!! We’re number 1!!! That used to sound good in high school when you beat your rival in anything from Field Hockey to Football. WE’RE NUMERO UNO! So in the world of weather does it feel the same. Is it just as heartwarming, (and uplifting), to shout to the heavens that we are NUMBER ONE when it comes to the wettest year since creation itself.

In a sick way yassssssss.

“Go big or go home.” “Get hot or get off the court.” “Swing for the fences!”

Right now it looks like a solid forecast of 1 to 3 inches of rain on the way starting tomorrow afternoon and for the following 18 hours. My phone is already blowing up with flood watch notices. With over 68 inches of rain already in the well we just keep pushing 2018’s number one status even higher. And more could be on the way before Father Time collects his social security and exits the stage. So as we all get a bit wet, again, (the next two days), just remember we are witnessing history. Legit history. And let’s all shout together, “We ARE the top of the pops!”

Feel better now?

I didn’t think so. Me neither.

MB!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook