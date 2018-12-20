BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Now is your chance to brighten the holidays for homeless pets.

Until the end of the month, the Maryland SPCA is holding its Presents for Pets Toy Drive.

With their toy supply running low, the goal is to fill their “Presents for Pets Sleigh” with toys for their shelter animals.

If you’d like to pick up a toy to donate, the SPCA say the dogs and cats love Kongs, toy mice without catnip, and plush, squeaky toys.

Items to donate can also be purchased online.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook