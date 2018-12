BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run accident that killed a 63-year-old woman.

The accident happened at approximately 6:20 a.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane.

The make and model of the vehicle is unknown at this time but it is white. The vehicle should also have front-end damage and possibly windshield damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

