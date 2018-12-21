Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV, Maryland Zoo, Yoga At The Zoo

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A common New Year’s resolution is to get healthier, so why not try some wild workouts?

Starting in January, the Maryland Zoo will once again be offering “Yoga at the Zoo”, followed by CrossFit at the Zoo in the spring.

You can strike a yoga pose at the Zoo’s Penguin Coast- or do pushups by the African Crested Porcupines or even do some lunges by the leopards.

For more information on classes and session costs, click here.

