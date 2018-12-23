BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The countdown to Christmas is on. There is only one day left to wrap up your holiday shopping.

If you still have last minute gifts to buy or you haven’t started at all, the Mall in Columbia has you covered with extended holiday hours.

Last minute shoppers rushed to the mall hoping to snag holiday deals before it’s too late.

“Well there’s always something for everyone at the Mall in Columbia,” said Barb Nicklas, GM of Mall in Columbia. “We have over 200 retailers.”

There are plenty of options for everyone on the list.

“Work out apparel is very popular. We have great fitness options at Lululemon, Athleta, Fabletics, and for all the fitness buffs, we recently opened a Pelaton kiosk,” Nicklas added.

Lolli and Pops has seen a huge boost in holiday sales by offering candy for every palate.

“Candy is a real emotional product,” said Claudia Hart, Lolli and Pops GM. “It brings memories to people, like if you give someone a piece of candy that their grandma gave them, it brings back all these memories, it becomes a communal thing because you share it. Candy is a great gift.”

A time to treat friends and family and hopefully keep the stress to a minimum.

“Making sure everyone is crossed off your list and you have everything you wanted to have, but you know, sometimes you get caught up in the giving, instead of saying we bought enough,” shopper Nakia Duncan said.

But it’s also a reminder to not go overboard and to reflect on the true meaning of the holidays.

“Christmas is mostly about family for us,” Duncan added.

The Mall in Columbia will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

