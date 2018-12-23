Filed Under:bar stabbing, Crime, Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Police in Frederick are investigating a stabbing outside of a bar.

In a Sunday statement, the Frederick Police Department say they were alerted to a local hospital where a patient was being treated after having been stabbed in the neck.

The patient reported being attacked during an altercation outside a bar.

Officers went to the bar and say they located evidence of an assault. Detectives on Sunday were canvassing for witnesses and more evidence.

Despite the location of the stabbing wound, police say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

