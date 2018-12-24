FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters in Frederick County put out a house fire that started in the attic Monday afternoon.

Fire and Rescue units were called to 304 Adams Rd. in Frederick around 1:16 p.m. for a reported house fire.

When firefighters arrived they saw smoke and fire coming from the attic.

Thirty firefighters spent 10 minutes putting the fire out and stayed on the scene for an hour to make sure the home was safe enough for the residents to return.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation revealed that the cause of the fire was a vent fan in the attic.

