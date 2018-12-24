ASPEN HILL, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County police are asking for help in finding a missing 78-year-old Aspen Hill man who shows signs of dementia.

William Kelley was last seen leaving his home on the 7800 block of Bardot St. at 1:30 p.m Christmas Eve in a red 2016 Chevrolet Camaro with the Maryland tag: ML0566.

He was driving to a family member’s home in Alexandria, Virginia and hasn’t arrived.

Kelley has brown eyes and grey hair.

Anyone with information on Kelley’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook