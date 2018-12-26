SOMERSET CO., Md. (WJZ) — A 47-year-old woman was killed and a 10-year-old boy was flown to Johns Hopkins Hospital after the vehicle they were in went off the road and crashed into a tree on Christmas.

According to Maryland State Police, the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m., on southbound US Rt. 13 and Quail Ln., in Westover.

When troopers arrived on scene, they found a 2012 Toyota Rav 4 that went off the road, before hitting a tree and overturning.

The driver and rear seat passenger, a 10-year-old boy, were trapped inside and had to be extricated.

The boy was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital by helicopter. His condition was not released by police.

The front seat passenger, Rebbecca Kleinert, of Levittown, NY, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 1-year-old German Shepherd that was in the vehicle at the time of the crash was not found at the scene. Anyone who finds the missing dog is asked to call the MSP Princess Anne Barrack.

The investigation into this crash is continuing. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to call police at (443) 260-3700.

