CARROLL, CO., Md. (WJZ) — An altercation at a party a few days before Christmas reportedly contributed to a man’s death, leading authorities to arrest a 49-year-old man.

Todd Michael Dauses has been charged with manslaughter, two counts of assault and reckless endangerment in connection with a fight that contributed to the death of Raymond Charles Banz.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Banz died the day after a party in the 2700 block of Coon Club Rd. on Dec. 22.

The investigation reportedly found that Banz was drinking at the party and became intoxicated. When Banz was asked to leave, he refused.

Another person at the party tried to remove Banz, which led to a fight between the two. Banz ultimately left and went to his home in Reisterstown.

At 9 p.m. the day after the party, Baltimore County Police Department officers were called about someone needing medical assistance at Banz’s home.

Banz was dead when officers arrived. His body was sent for an autopsy, and the Medical Examiner’s Office found that internal injuries contributed to Banz’s death.

The investigation then led authorities to arrest Dauses, who was reportedly involved in the altercation at the party.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call (410) 386-5900.

