MIDDLETOWN, Md. (AP) — A fire at a Maryland kennel on Christmas Eve has killed nine beagles.

News outlets report the fire originated at Middletown Valley Beagles, in a building used as a dog kennel on a farm. The Frederick News-Post reports that the Office of the Frederick County Fire Marshal ruled the fire accidental.

WRC-TV reports that six dogs died in the fire and three dogs had to be euthanized. Veterinarian Brooks Ahalt says the dogs had suffered significant burns and smoke inhalation.

There were around two dozen dogs in the building.

Kennel operator Alasdair Storer tells WRC-TV that the organization still has a hunting pack of beagles, and will rebuild.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)