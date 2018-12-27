BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Pugh joined other elected leaders and members of the community Thursday night to pay their respects to the more than 300 lives lost to violence in Baltimore this year.

As of Thursday night, there have been 304 murders in Baltimore this year, a number that is still currently down from 2017. The mayor said she is hopeful the new year brings even less to a city that continues to see high gun violence.

“What we know is that one life lost in the city is one life too many,” Pugh said.

It is the fourth year in a row the city has seen more than 300 murders.

Inside the War Memorial Building, the mayor held a vigil to honor the lives lost to violence in the city.

“We acknowledge that we have a violence problem in our city,” Pugh said.

Among the 304 lives lost, 64-year-old Moses Jaber, a convenience store owner, who was shot and killed outside his store in northwest Baltimore.

83-year-old Dorthy Mae Neal was also killed. Police charged a 14-year-old with her murder and rape.

Jacquelyn Smith was killed while giving money to a panhandler in east Baltimore, and seven-year-old Taylor Hayes was killed in a drive-by shooting.

Hayes’ half-sister, Amy, was also shot a few months later– but survived.

Elected leaders at the vigil also spoke out about the violence Thursday night, emphasizing it takes more than one person to solve any problem.

“It takes all of us. Elected leaders can do it by ourselves we need each and every one of you to be a part of the solution,” said Bernard C. “Jack” Young, with Baltimore City Council.

Earlier this month, the city launched a “Gun Buy Back” program that netted 1,500 weapons off the streets.

“If one of those guns killed one person in this city I don’t know that you could have put a value on that person’s life,” Pugh said.

