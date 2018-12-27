ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A new plan was revealed to the public Thursday to protect Ellicott City from more deadly floods, after experiencing two in the last two years.

After the two bouts of deadly and devastating flooding along Main Street in Ellicott City, there’s now a new plan to keep the historic district afloat.

“To retain as much as Old Ellicott City’s culture, charm and history as possible,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball.

“To introduce state legislation to introduce state funding to the flood mitigation efforts,” said Del. Courtney Watson (D)- District 9B.

Ball announced phase one of the Ellicott City Safe and Sound Program on Thursday.

The plan includes new technology for the Emergency Alert system, clearing debris from waterway within 14 days of a storm, improving stormwater retention in at least nine areas, and most importantly securing buildings along Main Street.

Taxes won’t go up for this project, according to leaders. They say money for this plan has already been accounted for.

Former County Executive Allan Kittleman pushed for more than a dozen buildings along Main Street to be torn down, something Ball so far has not committed to doing.

“My administration intends to honor the offers that have already been sent out and negotiate in good faith with those property owners to acquire the buildings and structures,” Ball said.

Ball said safety for the residents remains the top priority, as well as preserving one of Howard county’s most precious economic assets.

