CARROLL CO., Md. (WJZ) — Authorities arrested two homeless people who they say were armed with a shotgun when they forced their way into a Carroll Count home, before the residents were able to fend them off.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said the home invasion happened just before 3 p.m. on Dec. 26 in the 3000 block of Maiden Ln. in Manchester, Md.

Responding deputies met with a man and a woman who said two people armed with a shotgun had just forced their way into their home.

The female victim had opened the door after hearing a knock. A man armed with a shotgun and a woman forced their way inside.

The male victim came downstairs shortly after and there was a struggle over the shotgun.

One of the intruders was hit in the face with the shotgun during the struggle, but the shotgun was not fired during the home invasion.

The two suspects then ran outside with the shotgun and the victims close the door.

The suspects damaged the door frame while trying to force their way inside again, but were unable to get inside. The two suspects then fled in a dark-colored vehicle.

The female victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the male victim had minor injuries but refused treatment.

Detectives identified suspects and served a search warrant in the 3000 block of Main St. in Manchester.

The search led them to find the shotgun they believe was used in the home invasion.

Jeremiah Smith Ancheta, 35, and Kristy Nichole Angleberger, 30, were arrested and charged with home invasion, first and second-degree assault, and second-degree burglary.

The sheriff’s office reports both Ancheta and Angleberger are homeless.

