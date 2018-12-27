  • WJZ 13On Air

By Devin Bartolotta
Filed Under:Baltimore DPW

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A temporary pipe broke on Greenmount Ave. between 32nd and 33rd St. early Thursday morning. Water shot out of the pipe about two stories in the air onto Black Stone men’s clothing store across the street.

The street was not closed down and cars continued to try to drive through the spray.

Baltimore DPW arrived around 6 a.m., turned off the water and began salting the area so the water would not freeze on the street.

Drivers should take caution when passing through as the roads will be wet and slippery.

