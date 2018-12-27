BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A temporary pipe broke on Greenmount Ave. between 32nd and 33rd St. early Thursday morning. Water shot out of the pipe about two stories in the air onto Black Stone men’s clothing store across the street.

The street was not closed down and cars continued to try to drive through the spray.

Cars driving through gushing pipe on Greenmount in Waverly. 2 DPW trucks arrived & put down salt, but water has been spraying for about an hour now. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/HEQcazJu7Y — Devin Bartolotta (@WJZDevin) December 27, 2018

Baltimore DPW arrived around 6 a.m., turned off the water and began salting the area so the water would not freeze on the street.

UPDATE: Water has been turned off. A worker told our photographer that there’s a perfect hole where a valve once was… it either popped off or someone kicked it off. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/cnKhCAvGEL — Devin Bartolotta (@WJZDevin) December 27, 2018

Drivers should take caution when passing through as the roads will be wet and slippery.

