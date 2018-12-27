BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were shot within 45 minutes of each other in West Baltimore on Thursday.

An officer was on patrol at around when they heard gunshots coming from the 900 block of N. Bentalou Street. Officers began to investigate and found a 27-year-old man with gunshots to his body.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Investigators believe the victim was in an argument before he was shot.

Less than an hour later, officers were called to the 2000 block of Penrose Avenue for a report of a shooting at 2:12 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his arm. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook