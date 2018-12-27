BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A U.S. Navy officer from Baltimore has been honored for his actions during last year’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.

After he returned from his deployment overseas, Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Mazi and his wife were celebrating their belated honeymoon in Vegas.

They were at the country music festival when a gunman opened fire from the Mandalay Bay Casino.

Instead of running away- Mazi immediately started applying first aid to those hurt and helped others get to safety.

For his actions, Mazi earned the Navy Marine Corps Medal. The medal recognizes heroism outside a war zone.

