BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Fire responded to a call for a structure fire at a church in Baltimore Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported at around 4:20 p.m., at 704 Ensor St, where the Christ Institution Baptist Church is located. Over 20 units responded to the call, according to fire officials.

The fire was in the front room of the building, known to be frequented by homeless people.

No civilians or firefighters were injured, as the building had been vacant for a while, according to Baltimore City Fire Chief Niles Ford. The building was boarded up.

The building, a historic church, was one of the first African American churches in Baltimore, Ford said.

