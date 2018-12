ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WJZ) — A large pig was found in Anne Arundel County, and now the search is on for its owner.

Anne Arundel County Animal Care & Control posted on Facebook about a large pig that had been seen near Greenmeadow Ln. in Davidsonville.

The pig was contained and being taken care of, but they were still searching for the owners of the pig.

Anyone with information is asked to call (410) 222-8900.

