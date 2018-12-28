PRINCE GEORGE’S CO., Md. (WJZ) — Newly elected Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks has sent a letter to President Donald Trump calling on him to end the government shutdown.

We are now in the seventh day of the government shutdown,

President Trump on Friday threatened to close the southern border “entirely” if he does not get the funding he needs for his border wall.

“On behalf of the more than 920,000 citizens and residents of Prince George’s County, Maryland, I earnestly ask that you work with Congress to end this partial federal government shutdown,” Alsobrooks said in her letter.

“For the sake of Prince Georges County residents, and those across the state of Maryland and this country, I implore you to reconsider the hardline approach that has been taken on this issue. Instead, I ask that you consider the families you took an oath to protect and serve.”

Read the full letter below:

Angela Alsobrooks Letter To… by on Scribd

