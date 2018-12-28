BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was named the team’s MVP by local media, but he declined the award because he didn’t want to be singled out or separate himself from the team.

Humphrey has two interceptions and 11 passes defended this year. This is his second year in Baltimore after being selected with 16th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Cornerback Brandon Carr received the “Media Good Guy Award.” Carr was also the Ravens’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

The Ravens play the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday. The team will clinch the AFC North title with a win.

