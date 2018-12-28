CATONSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County woman said a robber threatened her and her 11-month old baby in broad daylight, right before he slashed her with a knife.

“I was going crazy because he was saying he was going to shoot my daughter and she’s only 11 months,” The woman said.

Police say the incident occurred between 11 a.m. and noon. The victim says she had just gotten off work and was pulling the baby out of a car seat when the suspect appeared with a knife and a gun.

“I was really scared,” She said. “I’m still afraid when I go outside. I have to look everywhere when I come,”

The woman said he took some items and slashed her on the arm with the knife. The baby was not injured.

“She was smiling with the guy,” The woman said about her baby. “She didn’t even know what’s going on,”

Police are still searching for the suspect, a week after the incident occurred.

“People that tend to do this type of crime will brag about the crime. They may have told a friend, a relative. We hope that person comes forward and calls in,” said Shawn Vinson, with Baltimore County Police.

Some people who live in the area say someone recently smashed out windows in several cars.

“I’m not going to doubt that in this neighborhood nowadays, it’s very bad,” said Chuck Linton, a resident.

A representative for Cedar Run apartments said they are working with police during this investigation. Residents say they want more security and better lighting for the dark parking lot.

Baltimore County Police said they will review surveillance if any is available as they try to catch the suspect.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook