PRINCE GEORGE’S CO.- Firefighters from the Prince George’s Fire Department along with assistance from the Howard County Fire Department responded to a reports of a car in a pond near the inner loop of I-95/495 at Landover Road Saturday.

When units arrived on the scene they found a man who self extricated himself from the vehicle before it went into the pond and a vehicle submerged in the pond.

That man was transported to an area hospital around 4:00 a.m. with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

Units proceeded to conduct a full water search of the vehicle to ensure no other occupants were trapped inside the vehicle.

At this time officials say they believe the man was the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time.

This incident is still under investigation.

