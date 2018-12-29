Filed Under:Fire, Prince George's Fire Department, Upper Marlboro, Warehouse fire

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Fire crews responded to a major warehouse fire Saturday morning in Prince George’s County.

The fire broke out at a rental facility that holds seating, bleachers and scaffolding. It was so severe that parts of the building collapsed.

Operations will continue throughout Saturday night and into Sunday morning. The preliminary fire loss is currently estimated at $1.5 million.

The fire blocked off roads and access to an Upper Marlboro neighborhood.

No injuries were reported.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s