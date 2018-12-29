UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Fire crews responded to a major warehouse fire Saturday morning in Prince George’s County.

The fire broke out at a rental facility that holds seating, bleachers and scaffolding. It was so severe that parts of the building collapsed.

Operations will continue throughout Saturday night and into Sunday morning. The preliminary fire loss is currently estimated at $1.5 million.

PGFD DFC @bfrankelpgfd has stated that operations will continue throughout the night and into Sunday morning at the Upper Marlboro Warehouse fire. Preliminary fire loss is estimated at $1.5 million. The cause remains under investigation. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/S8XaCMwZRJ — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) December 29, 2018

Around 730 am Saturday – warehouse fire – 2nd Alarm at 12601 Old Marlboro Pike in Upper Marlboro. PGFD and some mutual aid companies still operating. Video by @ACDoubleday PGFD Fire Chief @BenBmbarksdale is on the scene. pic.twitter.com/9I8hcbiGtC — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) December 29, 2018

The fire blocked off roads and access to an Upper Marlboro neighborhood.

No injuries were reported.

