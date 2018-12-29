Comments
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Fire crews responded to a major warehouse fire Saturday morning in Prince George’s County.
The fire broke out at a rental facility that holds seating, bleachers and scaffolding. It was so severe that parts of the building collapsed.
Operations will continue throughout Saturday night and into Sunday morning. The preliminary fire loss is currently estimated at $1.5 million.
The fire blocked off roads and access to an Upper Marlboro neighborhood.
No injuries were reported.
