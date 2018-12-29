  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:15 PMPurple Preview Show
    11:35 PMPurple Playbook
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, BWI Airport, Jetway collapse

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — A jetway has reportedly collapsed at Baltimore-Washington International Airport.

A jetway is the hallway structure leading up to the plane when passengers board the plane.

Multiple EMS units have been requested. BWI officials confirmed six people have been taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

WJZ crews are on the way to the scene. No further information is available.

This story is developing. 

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s