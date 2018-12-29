ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — A jetway has reportedly collapsed at Baltimore-Washington International Airport.

A jetway is the hallway structure leading up to the plane when passengers board the plane.

Multiple EMS units have been requested. BWI officials confirmed six people have been taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Emergency vehicles in the international arrivals area at BWI pic.twitter.com/dEwlR5b31a — Lynn Krugman (@lkrugs) December 30, 2018

WJZ crews are on the way to the scene. No further information is available.

This story is developing.

