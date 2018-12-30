  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore Homicide, Baltimore Police, Baltimore Shooting, Homicide, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that killed a man.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots shortly after 5:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Gold Street.

There, they found a 30-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

