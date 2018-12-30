HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — After an incident involving a new jet bridge Saturday night, Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport inspected all 33 jet bridges with the same manufacturer and found they were safe to use.

They are continuing inspections for the rest of the airport’s jet bridges, at the direction of transportation secretary Pete K. Rahn.

“Our passengers’ safety is the top priority and BWI Marshall Airport has moved quickly to address this issue,” Rahn said.

The six new jet bridges made by the manufacturer will be taken out of service as metal brackets are replaced Sunday night and will be put back into service as they are completed, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.

Six people were injured Saturday night after a jet bridge collapsed while evacuating a passenger who had gotten ill on the flight.

Several People Injured After Jetway Collapse At BWI Airport

The six people who were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Saturday night were released early Sunday morning.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook