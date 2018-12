BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation during a fire in northwest Baltimore on Sunday.

Firefighters were called around 3 p.m. to Norfolk Ave in Forest Park where they found smoke coming out from the basement of a two-story home.

Our media partner the Baltimore Sun reported that BGE has been called for an apparent gas leak.

