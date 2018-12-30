  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officers were on patrol in Southwest Baltimore when they found a man’s body in the 1000 block of Franklintown Road.

The victim was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

