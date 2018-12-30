  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson has got lots of fans- including rapper Kodak Black!

The quarterback linked up with the rapper before the game Sunday, seen in a video posted by the Ravens.

Jackson and the rapper exchanged hugs and hellos as the quarterback took the field Sunday.

The Ravens are facing off against the Cleveland Browns, with the AFC North title at stake.

With a win, the Ravens will capture the division over the Steelers who need to beat the Bengals to take the crown away from the Ravens.

