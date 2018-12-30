BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens have clinched the AFC North Division title, and tickets are already on sale.

The Baltimore Ravens will host the Los Angeles Charges in a Wild Card playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, according to a Ravens press release.

Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m.

An initial set of tickets, which sold out, was made available to the general public last week. Since the game is now confirmed to be a home game, the Ravens have released additional tickets at the end of Sunday’s game. The tickets are now on sale.

Tickets can be purchased at www.baltimoreravens.com/tickets or www.ticketmaster.com. By phone, the local number to call is 410-547-SEAT (7328) or toll free at 1-800-745-3000. Fans may call 410-261-RAVE (7283) for ticket information only.

“The playoffs are back in Baltimore, and we can’t wait to see the incredible excitement and energy from today carry over into a postseason game at M&T Bank Stadium,” Ravens senior vice president of ticket sales and operations Baker Koppelman stated.

The game will kick off next Sunday on WJZ at 1 p.m.

