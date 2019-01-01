BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department reports there were seven shootings the night of New Year’s Eve, one of which was fatal.

The first shooting was at abut 10:03 p.m. Monday. Police responded to a reported shooting in the 4500 block of Green Rose Lane. Officers found a 17-year-old male with gunshot wounds. A medic pronounced the teen dead at the scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

The following shootings were not fatal:

10:08 p.m. Monday

Police responded to the 2800 block of Spring Hill Avenue and found a 28-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

10:08 p.m. Monday

Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Whitmore Avenue. they found a 52-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

10:12 p.m. Monday

Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Harford Road for a shooting. Two men with gunshot wounds were at the scene. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

11:11 p.m. Monday

Patrol officers responded to an area hospital when a man showed up with a gunshot wound in his arm.

He is listed in critical condition and was unable to say where he was shot.

12:12 am. Tuesday

Police were dispatched to the intersection of Light Street and Lee Street for a report of a shooting. They found a 14-year-old boy who had been grazed in the head by a bullet. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

1:43 a.m. Tuesday

Officers arrived at an area hospital after a man arrived who had been shot in the leg. It is currently unclear where the incident happened.

Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

