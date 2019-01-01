BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore mom welcomed the first baby of the new year in the region at 12:02 a.m.

The 6-pound, 11-ounce baby girl named Snow Violet Taylor was born at MedStar Harbor Hospital early Tuesday morning.

New Year 2019 baby Baby Snow

NYBaby Mom Chavon Manago-Werhington and dad Donovan Taylor and baby Snow

Mom Chavon Manago-Werhington and dad Donovan Taylor are seen with baby Snow in the pictures above.

Another baby girl was born at MedStar Franklin Square at 2:06 a.m.

MedStar Franklin Square also celebrated its last baby of 2018 at 11:31 p.m. on Monday. That baby got a “Saving the Best For Last” t-shirt and diaper cake.

Congrats to all the parents!

