BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — One person is in critical condition and another is in serious condition after an apartment fire in Dundalk Tuesday night.

The flames started in a first floor apartment in the 2800 block of Dunlawn Court.

Firefighters found two victims. One is in critical condition, while the other has serious injuries.

#BCoFD crews on scene of a fire in the 2800 blk. of Dunlawn Ct. in #Dundalk. 2 victims located; one critical patient from the apt. of origin; additional patient from another apt. in serious condition. Fire started in first floor apartment. DT 2140. ^TR — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) January 2, 2019

