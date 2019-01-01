BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We’re just hours into 2019, and Baltimore police are now investigating two homicides that took place almost an hour apart on New Year’s Day.

The first shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m., in the 4900 block of Frederick Ave.

Police say officers arrived to find a 28 year-old man with several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. The victim has not yet been identified.

The second shooting happened at 5:40 p.m., in the 4200 block of Berger Ave.

Responding officers found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details have been released on either of these homicides.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.

