Airbnb, Baltimore, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Home sharing in Maryland is on the rise, and that means a boom in income for homeowners who participate.

Our media partner The Baltimore Sun reports 6,500 Marylanders rented property using Airbnb last year.

Altogether, they generated around $57 million in income.

About 383,000 people rented in the state.

The numbers follow a decision by the Baltimore City Council to impose rules on renting out property online.

A tax on Airbnb is expected to generate an additional $1 million for the city.

