MT. AIRY Md. (WJZ) — A Mt. Airy man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly forced his way into a home and sexually assaulted a woman, according to media reports.

The Carroll County Times reports that 22-year-old Austin Daryl Marquez was charged with eight counts, including first-degree rape.

Marquez is being held at the county’s detention center after he was denied bail.

