(CNN) — New year, new (richer by $425 million) you.

It could happen, if you’re lucky (really, really, really lucky).

The New Year’s Day Mega Millions jackpot is the eighth largest in history, after the December 28 drawing named no winners. Last Friday’s winning numbers were 9, 10, 25, 37 and 38 and the gold Mega Ball was 21.

The drawing will be Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET.

This will be the fifth time the jackpot has been drawn on the first day of a new year and has so far only been won once on that day, in 2008.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the US Virgin Islands. A chance at a new life will only cost you $2.

Unsure of what to do with the extra cash?

You could always just buy a couple of islands. Maybe you could own a part of the moon. Or slurp on some luxury $300 ice cubes.

There are options.

