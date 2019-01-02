BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police responded at around 5:20 p.m. to a call for a report of gunshots being heard in the area.

When officers arrived, they could not find a shooting victim or suspect.

Shortly after, officers found a shooting victim in the 500 block of Dolphin Street.

The victim is an adult male reportedly shot in the leg.

This story is developing.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

