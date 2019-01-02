  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DUI, Local TV, Rockville

ROCKVILLE , Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are promoting the importance of the state’s “Move Over” laws after a man hit three police cruisers Tuesday morning while troopers were responding to a separate DUI.

Troopers from the Rockville Barrack stopped 27-year-old Jonathan Hostetter for suspected DUI just before 6:15 a.m. on I-270 right before Shady Grove Rd.

It was then that another driver, identified as 80-year-old Albert Bishop, ran into three state police cars at the scene, all of which had their emergency lights turned on.

Bishop was taken to Suburban Hospital as a precaution where he was charged with failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, negligent driving, and failure to obey a traffic control device.

Drugs and alcohol were not believed to be factors in the crash.

None of the troopers were injured.

Hostetter was arrested at the scene and taken to the Rockville Barrack for processing.

Charges are currently pending.

Maryland’s “Move Over” laws require drivers to make a lane change if approaching the back of an emergency vehicle using signals while stopped on a highway.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s