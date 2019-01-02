ROCKVILLE , Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are promoting the importance of the state’s “Move Over” laws after a man hit three police cruisers Tuesday morning while troopers were responding to a separate DUI.

Troopers from the Rockville Barrack stopped 27-year-old Jonathan Hostetter for suspected DUI just before 6:15 a.m. on I-270 right before Shady Grove Rd.

It was then that another driver, identified as 80-year-old Albert Bishop, ran into three state police cars at the scene, all of which had their emergency lights turned on.

Bishop was taken to Suburban Hospital as a precaution where he was charged with failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, negligent driving, and failure to obey a traffic control device.

Drugs and alcohol were not believed to be factors in the crash.

None of the troopers were injured.

Hostetter was arrested at the scene and taken to the Rockville Barrack for processing.

Charges are currently pending.

Maryland’s “Move Over” laws require drivers to make a lane change if approaching the back of an emergency vehicle using signals while stopped on a highway.

