MARYLAND (WJZ) — Between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day, officers with the Maryland State Police Department made over 200 arrests and issued thousands of citations.

State police made 171 DUI arrests, 69 arrests, and 36 drug-related arrests during the week-long period.

From Christmas Eve to New Year's Day, @MDSP made 171 DUI arrests, 69 criminal arrests and 36 drug-related arrests; issued 5,828 citations and 6,165 warnings; and responded to 616 crashes and 10,527 calls for service. #mdtraffic #NewYears2019 #DontDrinkAndDrive pic.twitter.com/T9bEd8bU5H — MD State Police (@MDSP) January 2, 2019

Officers also issued 5,828 citations, 6,165 warnings, and responded to 616 crashes and 10,527 service calls.

