ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say they’ve arrested a man who escaped custody while being treated at an area hospital.

News outlets report Fairfax County police say 27-year-old Jaquan Ross escaped near U.S. Route 1 in Alexandria on Tuesday. He was found and arrested Wednesday morning.

Police say Ross was wanted on charges including aggravated assault when he was taken into custody by bail bondsmen Tuesday.

They say Ross complained of pain and was taken to a hospital for treatment. A police release says Ross was treated and then broke free from authorities.

Ross also is wanted on multiple charges by Alexandria police and Virginia State Police. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

