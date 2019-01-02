By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Let’s cut to the chase, Sunday- Ravens Wild Card game! Sun and some clouds but a very mild low to perhaps mid-50s is expected!

The rain will move into the region very late Friday and be with us for a portion of Saturday, but clear out by early Sunday!

Mild temperatures will be with us well into next week as our normal high is now 42-degrees and the normal low is down to 25-degrees.

We will cool down next Wednesday, but still with an above-average temperature. One week of winter off the books!

Go Ravens!

