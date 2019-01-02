DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A 59-year-old woman has died following an apartment fire in Dundalk on New Year’s Day.

The flames started in a first floor apartment in the 2800 block of Dunlawn Court. Fire crews were called out to the scene at 9:40 p.m.

Firefighters found Lillian Lyman Lindeman unresponsive as her apartment filled with smoke.

Lindeman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

#BCoFD crews on scene of a fire in the 2800 blk. of Dunlawn Ct. in #Dundalk. 2 victims located; one critical patient from the apt. of origin; additional patient from another apt. in serious condition. Fire started in first floor apartment. DT 2140. ^TR — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) January 2, 2019

Investigators found that the fire started when “smoking materials ignited combustible items.”

