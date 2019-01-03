BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Pugh announced that Joel Fitzgerald will not be available to travel to Baltimore this week for the schedule of planned community meetings and City Council hearings.

Pugh said the cancellation is due to an unexpected medical emergency regarding Fitzgerald’s son which requires immediate surgery.

The public input hearings Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. will still be held on the fourth floor of City Hall, according to various council members including President Bernard “Jack” Young. He released a statement later Thursday afternoon:

“Members of the Baltimore City Council would like to extend their thoughts and prayers to the family of Dr. Joel Fitzgerald, whose 12-year-old son is battling an unexpected medical emergency. Members of the City Council are praying for a speedy recovery for Mr. Fitzgerald’s son. On Saturday, January 5, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m, members of the City Council’s Executive Appointments Committee will gather at City Hall for a public hearing to recieve testimony from citizens. The purpose of the January 5 public hearing is to allow citizens a direct line to their elected representatives who are tasked with considering this particular nomination. Dr. Fitzgerald will not be in attendance at the January 5 public hearing. That day is reserved for members of the public to share their thoughts directly with the City Council. We want to hear from you in advance of our vote on the nominee. The hearing scheduled for Monday, January 7 is likely to be rescheduled.”

Urgent: Due to an unexpected medical emergency, the community meetings for Commissioner-designate Joe Fitzgerald Fitzgerald hearings cancelled. The City Council Hearing scheduled for public input is still going occur on Saturday, 10am-4pm on the 4th Floor of City Hall. pic.twitter.com/aMNSVqrRzn — Kristerfer B (@CouncilmanKB) January 3, 2019

