Filed Under:Baltimore, hbcu, Historically Black Colleges, Local TV, Maryland, Morgan State University

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In the more than decade-long saga involving a lawsuit between the state of Maryland and students and alumni from historically black colleges and universities over inequality, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the fourth circuit issued a decision Thursday.

The decision said it believes the lawsuit can and should be settled, and ordered both sides to appear before a court mediator.

The ruling also said the mediation needs to end no later than April 30, 2019.

