BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for December.

Jackson has led the Ravens to a 6-1 record after taking over the starting job in week 11.

He will become the youngest quarterback to ever start an NFL playoff game when the Ravens take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

The NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month: @Lj_era8 ❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/hewI3aq7Pj — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 3, 2019

