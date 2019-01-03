BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Governor Martin O’Malley announced Thursday that he will not be running for president in 2020 and expressed hope that Beto O’Rourke would take up the challenge.

O’Malley served as governor from 2007 to 2015 and as the Mayor of Baltimore from 1999 to 2007. He expressed an interest in running for president in 2016 but suspended his campaign after the Iowa caucuses.

In an op-ed, written by O’Malley in the Des Moines Register, he stated that in 2016, America “wasn’t in the mood for new leadership” but rather was “in a mood of anger, rage and retribution.”

Eventually coming to praise O’Rourke’s 2018 bid for U.S. Senate in Texas, O’Malley stated that O’Rourke has “the wisdom to listen, the courage to lead, and a rock-solid faith in the powerful goodness of our nation,” embracing what he considers a new generation of political leadership.

