GERMANTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County detectives are looking for a missing 16-year-old Germantown girl.

Alyndia Williams was last seen at her home on Chalet Drive, Dec. 27 at 9 a.m.

Since then, Williams has been using her cell phone to stay in contact with her family but will not tell them where she his.

Williams has brown eyes and long black hair that has been dyed red.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and Nike sandals.

Anyone with information regarding her Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call the Montgomery County Police Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773-5400 or police at (301) 279-8000

