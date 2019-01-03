BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the Ravens Flock gets pumped for a Sunday playoff game at home, the Playoff Caravan makes its way around the Baltimore region.

Hollifield Station Elementary in Ellicott City came down with a case of purple fever.

“We were told yesterday, and we’re so excited to welcome the Ravens to Hollifield Station,” said Hollifield Teacher, Suzanne Brinkley.

The Ravens’ Playoff Caravan stopped by Thursday morning and brought with them, the Marching Ravens Pep Band, Cheerleaders, and Poe.

Even Ravens’ Alumna Todd Heap and Dennis Pitta made an appearance.

“Actually I’m really happy for them,” said Tyson, a fifth-grader. “I’m a Sants fan personally but I’m happy for them to see the Ravens push through this season.”

The Flock stopped by two other packed school gymnasiums too.

“It was cool,” said fifth-grader, Bridget. “It was fun that they came and like, all the cheerleaders and stuff.”

The anticipation is ramping up for Sunday’s first playoff game and the youngest fans are all ready for a Ravens win.

